Israel Recalling U.S. Ambassador - Jason Hopkins

Seeded by Dudester Cogburn View Original Article: Townhall
Seeded on Sun Dec 25, 2016 3:22 PM
In response to the United States’ decision to abstain from a controversial U.N. vote, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday summoned his country’s U.S. ambassador back to his country.

Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Dan Shapiro has been called back to Israel following a U.N. vote condemning Israeli settlements on disputed land. Instead of voting against the measure, as the United States usually does when these resolutions continually come up, U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power abstained – allowing the resolution to pass. While having no real effects, the resolution is a symbolic slap in the face to Israel. Netanyahu is not taking it lightly.

