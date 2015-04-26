BALTIMORE, Maryland — Racial protests supposed to be peaceful quickly turned into violent riots on Saturday evening, closing down the city of Baltimore for some time—and creating a panic for thousands of people as just 50 miles away elites in Washington partied with President Barack Obama at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
Baltimore Erupts Into Violence, Chaos as #BlackLivesMatter Riots Rage
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Apr 26, 2015 7:09 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment