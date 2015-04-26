Newsvine

Dudester Cogburn

About Articles: 5 Seeds: 25 Comments: 768 Since: Dec 2014

Baltimore Erupts Into Violence, Chaos as #BlackLivesMatter Riots Rage

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dudester Cogburn View Original Article: Breibart News
Seeded on Sun Apr 26, 2015 7:09 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

BALTIMORE, Maryland — Racial protests supposed to be peaceful quickly turned into violent riots on Saturday evening, closing down the city of Baltimore for some time—and creating a panic for thousands of people as just 50 miles away elites in Washington partied with President Barack Obama at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor