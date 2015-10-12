Newsvine

Donald Trump says people won't watch Democratic debate because he's not in it | Daily Mail Online

Mon Oct 12, 2015
Tuesday's first Democratic presidential primary debate will be a low-ratings snoozefest, according to Donald Trump – because he won't be on the stage in Las Vegas. And a CNN executive is hinting that he might be completely right. 'I think people are going to turn it on for a couple of minutes and then fall asleep,' The Donald said Monday morning on 'Fox and Friends.' The debate will air on CNN and feature Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton at center-stage. Read more: 

