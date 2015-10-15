Newsvine

Video: Bernie Sanders goes face-first into the tank for Hillary on her e-mails « Hot Air

Bernie Sanders is a fool!

At the barest minimum, the public backlash to Hillary over the server scandal in the form of horrific poll numbers about her honesty is something that should worry him and the left, as it may end up making the difference in the general election next year. If you’re hot for a socialist revolution, you’ll care a lot about her e-mails if Ted Cruz ends up being elected president instead of Hillary because voters simply don’t trust her. The fact that this guy was unwilling to devote so much as a minute of his time to making that case suggests he’s a hack who’s in the race as nothing more than a morale booster for liberals until they finally sigh and resign themselves to Clinton 3.0. Pitiful.

So that’s one thing we learned the other night, that Sanders doesn’t want to win. The other thing we learned is that Geraghty is right — this party now is, for all intents and purposes, loud-and-proud socialist. What Jim Webb was doing there, I have no idea.

