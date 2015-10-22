Why Obama will let Iran violate the nuke deal | New York Post

The clock’s officially, if quietly, ticking toward implementation of the nuclear deal that world powers signed with Iran. You may not have heard it over the louder sound of Tehran testing a precision guided, nuke-capable ballistic missile. On Sunday, President Obama cautiously celebrated the new stage in his crowning foreign-policy achievement. Then on Wednesday the Iranian top mullah, Ali Khamenei, gave his qualified support for the nuclear deal. He also used the occasion to call Obama a liar. Dealing with Iran is tough. The next stage is “implementation day”: That’s when a global watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, certifies that Iran has implemented its end of the deal