Modern Educayshun - or what political correctness is doing to our kids!
Tue Nov 10, 2015 9:57 AM
The follow up to #Equality, Modern Educayshun delves into the potential dangers of our increasingly reactionary culture bred by social media and political correctness.
Written and Directed by Neel Kolhatkar
Instagram & Twitter @neelkolhatkar
Produced by Conceptional Media - https://www.facebook.com/ConceptionalMedia/
Assistant Director Adam Krowitz
Cast
Neel Kolhatkar
Cait Burley (Insta cait.bonnie)
Caspar Hardaker
Romy Bartz
Jonathan Lo
Jess Sobanski