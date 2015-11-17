Newsvine

Dudester Cogburn

About Articles: 5 Seeds: 25 Comments: 768 Since: Dec 2014

'Anonymous' Eliminates 5,500 ISIS Twitter Accounts

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dudester Cogburn View Original Article: Conservative Review
Seeded on Tue Nov 17, 2015 4:24 PM
Discuss:

ISIS has been noteworthy for using social media on the internet for their recruiting efforts. Anonymous is also using other methods, such as leaking info about ISIS that they are gathering through their hacks. The strength of Anonymous’ retaliation begs the question, why hasn’t the U.S. government been this successful? 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor