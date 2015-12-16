Oh good grief! School district censors Charlie Brown Christmas

There are some days when this anti-Christmas nonsense is enough to make you deck somebody’s halls.

The latest yuletide lunacy comes from Johnson County, Kentucky where the school district has censored an elementary school presentation of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

The district also ordered other schools to remove all religious references from their upcoming Christmas productions.

At one school, “Silent Night” was replaced with a Christmas version of the “Whip/Nae Nae” song.

Yes, good readers — apparently that is a real thing.

“How do you go from ‘Silent Night’ to the ‘Whip/Nae Nae,’” one distraught grandmother asked me. “We’re not at all happy about it.”