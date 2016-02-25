Newsvine

Why Trump might be the best Republican to take on Hillary

Republican regulars are melting down in fear that Donald Trump will lead the party to disaster in November. Let’s check that assumption. First: This general election is going to be the ugliest in US history — no matter whom the GOP nominates, because that’s Hillary Clinton’s plan. Once she’s ground Bernie Sanders to dust, Clinton will reactivate her Goldman Sachs ATM card, hoover up a billion or so from Wall Street, Hollywood, Silicon Valley, etc. — and prep the mother of all attack-ad blitzes.

