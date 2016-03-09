Arab capital of U.S. backs Trump, Sanders

Dearborn, Michigan — home to the largest Arab-American enclave in the country — resoundingly backed both the first major Jewish candidate to run for president, and a reality TV celebrity infamous for his proposal to ban Muslims from entering the United States. Overall, Michigan voters were full of surprises in its presidential primary Tuesday night, handing an upset victory to Bernie Sanders and launching Donald Trump to win three states throughout the night. The pair of wins keep alive a presidential contest already chock-full of unpredictable turns, keeping Sanders in the race while many had already counted him out, and setting up Trump perilously close to running away with the Republican nomination.