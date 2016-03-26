Feminist picnic falls apart after no-one makes any sandwiches

The picnic was supposed to celebrate the capabilities of women in a safe, women-only environment, but things didn’t quite go as planned. With the sun hanging high in the sky it seemed to be perfect weather for a picnic. But the seven proud feminist friends were in for a big surprise when none of them brought any food at all. ‘I brought a communal picnic hamper for us to all throw in the food we’d brought. I was expecting the usual picnic fare: sandwiches, crisps, a nice fruit salad, and so on – but no-one else brought a single thing. Not so much as a sausage. I was even more furious about my lot in life than usual. I ended up storming off and shame eating three Big Macs from the nearest McDonalds. I’m a vegetarian so it was particularly galling for me to have to do that,’ said picnic organiser Rachel Queen.