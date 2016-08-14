You're Absolutely Right Hillary: Words do Matter - D.W. Wilber

With her criticism of Donald Trump for some of his recent comments, the Democratic Party’s nominee Hillary Clinton was quoted as saying “words do matter.” In that regard, she is 100 percent correct. Words can be used to misinform, deceive, and create lies told over and over to cover for unethical and even illegal conduct—something she knows a great deal about since she happens to be the most dishonest, corrupt, and despicable politician in American history.