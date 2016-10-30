Newsvine

Weiner revelation proves Comey dropped the ball on Hillary probe

Seeded by Dudester Cogburn
Seeded on Sun Oct 30, 2016 7:17 AM
It appears the FBI agents investigating Anthony Weiner for sexting an underaged girl have done the job that the FBI agents investigating Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information didn’t or weren’t allowed to do.

Agents reportedly found thousands of State Department-related emails ostensibly containing classified information on the electronic devices belonging to Weiner and his wife and top Clinton aide Huma Abedin. The discovery has prompted FBI Director James Comey to, on the eve of the election, reopen the Clinton case he prematurely closed last July.

