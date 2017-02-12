Clinton reminds us why we're lucky she lost the election | New York Post

Thank you, Hillary Clinton. Thank you for ­reminding America about the importance of Donald Trump’s victory and of the awful consequences if you had won.

Clinton sent out a taunting tweet of “3-0” after the three-judge panel from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously slapped a halt on Trump’s executive order on immigrants and ­refugees. Her support for the ruling isn’t surprising — Clinton said she was for open borders at one point — but the gutter sniping was telling. The activist judges who based their ruling on their liberal politics instead of the Constitution are the same kind she would appoint to the Supreme Court and all other federal courts if she were in the Oval Office.

Thankfully, she won’t get the chance, a fact reinforced by Trump aide Kellyanne Conway. She fired back at Clinton with her version of “3-0,” tweeting “PA, WI, MI,” a reference to three formerly blue states, worth 46 electoral votes, that Trump flipped to his column. Touché!