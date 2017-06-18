Bill Maher To Breitbart Editor: You Guys Fight Better Than Liberals

Breitbart’s editor-in-chief Alex Marlow had an extended interview with Bill Maher on his show Real Time, where the comedian pressed him on why the site doesn’t cover the Russian collusion story that has become the Left’s addictive drug when it comes to their anti-Trump tantrums.

Marlowe plainly said that the site covers the stories the mainstream media refuses to cover. There is no evidence of collusion and because of that—he’s more focused on the president’s agenda.