Retired Marine trolls Trump-hating liberal New Yorkers every day by boat and it's driving them nuts | Conservative News Today

A former Marine has found a hobby to keep him occupied in retirement.

Brutally trolling New York liberals. On a near daily basis, Dion Cini gets into a rowing boat in the Hudson River and paddles around Manhattan, flying a “Trump 2020” flag to antagonize people in an area that overwhelmingly voted for Hillary Clinton, CNN reported.

And his favorite part is the triggered response he gets from those who are not fans of the president in one of America’s biggest liberal cities. “Sometimes you hear ‘I hope you get hit by a boat! I hope you drown!” he said. “From the top of their lungs as loud as they can,” he said. “It can be from the edge of the river. It can be from cars driving by on the river. It can be from windows,” he continued. “I get it all the time and then I get it even on rooftop bars.”